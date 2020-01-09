Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Claes Bang
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Has Lost Its Director 3 hours ago
- Martin Cahill Sisters Against the World: City of Stone and Silence by Django Wexler 8 hours ago
- Alex Brown Mechanical Dragons, Heavenly Quests, and Graffiti Magic in This Season’s Young Adult SFF 9 hours ago
- Alex Brown The End Is Only the Beginning: Shadowshaper Legacy by Daniel José Older 10 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Hugo Award-Winning Author and Editor Michael Resnick, 1942-2020 10 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll Five Planetary Catastrophes We’ll Probably Never Get to Enjoy 10 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach The Rise of Skywalker Shows Us the Path of Resistance 11 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Ten
- Lovecraftian Reread: Scott R. Jones’s “The Amnesiac’s Lament”
- The Labor of Creativity: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke
- 5 Books About Finding Hope at the End of the World
- “You really think a black suit is going to solve all your problems?” — Men in Black International
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 16)
- Father Christmas: Narnian Adventurer, Bringer of Gifts, and Jovial Prophet of Aslan
Recent Comments
- dharshanirymond on Read Chapter Four of Docile by K. M. Szpara 1 min ago
- An Anonymous Nerd on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Has Lost Its Director 13 mins ago
- oldfan on On the Profound Awfulness of Netflix’s Dracula 36 mins ago
- Lisamarie on The Rise of Skywalker’s Weakest Narrative Choice Nearly Sinks the Story — Until It Works 49 mins ago
- BillReynolds on Five Planetary Catastrophes We’ll Probably Never Get to Enjoy 1 hour ago
- Lisamarie on The Rise of Skywalker Shows Us the Path of Resistance 1 hour ago
- nanasha on Deriving Life 1 hour ago
- Gorgeous Gary on Seanan McGuire Becomes A. Deborah Baker For Over the Woodward Wall, a Book That Was Never Supposed to Be Real 1 hour ago
- TubeyChecker on Welcome to Mystery Flesh Pit National Park, One Redditor’s Colossal Feat of Worldbuilding 2 hours ago
- Aeryl on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Has Lost Its Director 2 hours ago