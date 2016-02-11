Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
City of Stairs
Rocket Talk: A Tor.com Podcast
Rocket Talk Episode 72: Robert Jackson Bennett
Make it Matter: City of Blades by Robert Jackson Bennett
Robert Jackson Bennett Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Robert Jackson Bennett's new book, City of Blades, come out January 19th from Crown—and we want to send you an advance copy of it, along with a copy of City of Stairs! A generation ago, the city of Voortyashtan was the stronghold of the god of war and death, the birthplace of fearsome supernatural sentinels who killed and subjugated millions. Now, the city’s god is dead. The city itself lies in ruins. And to its new military occupiers, the once-powerful capital is a wasteland of sectarian violence and bloody uprisings.
City of Stairs Sweepstakes!
British Fiction Focus
The Blades of Robert Jackson Bennett
City of Stairs (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || The city of Bulikov once wielded the powers of the gods to conquer the world, enslaving and brutalizing millions—until its divine protectors were killed. Now Bulikov has become just another colonial outpost of the world's new geopolitical power, but the surreal landscape of the city itself—first shaped, now shattered, by the thousands of miracles its guardians once worked upon it—stands as a constant, haunting reminder of its former supremacy. Into this broken city steps Shara Thivani. Officially, the unassuming young woman is just another junior diplomat sent by Bulikov's oppressors. Unofficially, she is one of her country's most accomplished spies, dispatched to catch a murderer. But as Shara pursues the killer, she starts to suspect that the beings who ruled this terrible place may not be as dead as they seem—and that Bulikov's cruel reign may not yet be over.
Highlights from Robert Jackson Bennett’s Reddit AMA
That Was Awesome! Writers on Writing
Cultivating Wonder: Robert J. Bennett’s City of Stairs
Bigger on the Inside: Talking with Robert Jackson Bennett about City of Stairs
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Robert Jackson Bennett
Rocket Talk: A Tor.com Podcast
Rocket Talk Episode 25: Robert Jackson Bennett
City of Stairs (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || The city of Bulikov once wielded the powers of the gods to conquer the world, enslaving and brutalizing millions—until its divine protectors were killed. Now Bulikov has become just another colonial outpost of the world's new geopolitical power, but the surreal landscape of the city itself—first shaped, now shattered, by the thousands of miracles its guardians once worked upon it—stands as a constant, haunting reminder of its former supremacy. Into this broken city steps Shara Thivani. Officially, the unassuming young woman is just another junior diplomat sent by Bulikov's oppressors. Unofficially, she is one of her country's most accomplished spies, dispatched to catch a murderer. But as Shara pursues the killer, she starts to suspect that the beings who ruled this terrible place may not be as dead as they seem—and that Bulikov's cruel reign may not yet be over.