City of Lies Audio Excerpt

Tue Jul 3, 2018 2:00pm
Audio Excerpt. Jovan is the lifelong friend of the Chancellor’s charming, irresponsible Heir. In secret, he's a master of poisons and chemicals, trained to protect the Chancellor’s family from treachery.

City of Lies (Part 3)

Wed Jun 6, 2018 2:00pm
City of Lies (Part 3)

Wed Jun 6, 2018 2:00pm

City of Lies (Part 2)

Tue Jun 5, 2018 2:00pm
City of Lies (Part 2)

Tue Jun 5, 2018 2:00pm

