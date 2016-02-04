Tor.com

City of Blades

Robert Jackson Bennett Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Wed Dec 16, 2015 2:30pm
Robert Jackson Bennett's new book, City of Blades, come out January 19th from Crown—and we want to send you an advance copy of it, along with a copy of City of Stairs! A generation ago, the city of Voortyashtan was the stronghold of the god of war and death, the birthplace of fearsome supernatural sentinels who killed and subjugated millions. Now, the city’s god is dead. The city itself lies in ruins. And to its new military occupiers, the once-powerful capital is a wasteland of sectarian violence and bloody uprisings.

