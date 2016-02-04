Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
City of Blades
City of Lights, City of Blades: Resonant Narratives
Make it Matter: City of Blades by Robert Jackson Bennett
Robert Jackson Bennett Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
Robert Jackson Bennett's new book, City of Blades, come out January 19th from Crown—and we want to send you an advance copy of it, along with a copy of City of Stairs! A generation ago, the city of Voortyashtan was the stronghold of the god of war and death, the birthplace of fearsome supernatural sentinels who killed and subjugated millions. Now, the city’s god is dead. The city itself lies in ruins. And to its new military occupiers, the once-powerful capital is a wasteland of sectarian violence and bloody uprisings.