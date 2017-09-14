Tor.com

Christopher Priest

The Gradual Sweepstakes!

Thu Sep 15, 2016 4:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Christopher Priest’s The Gradual, available September 27th from Titan! Alesandro Sussken is a composer living in Glaund, a fascist state constantly at war with another equally faceless opponent. His brother is sent off to fight; his family is destroyed by grief. Occasionally Alesandro catches glimpses of islands in the far distance from the shore, and they feed into the music he composes.

The Adjacent (Excerpt)

Fri Apr 4, 2014 7:00am
, || In the near future, Tibor Tarent, a freelance photographer, is recalled from Anatolia to Britain when his wife, an aid worker, is killed—annihilated by a terrifying weapon that reduces its target to a triangular patch of scorched earth. A century earlier, Tommy Trent, a stage magician, is sent to the Western Front on a secret mission to render British reconnaissance aircraft invisible to the enemy. Present day. A theoretical physicist develops a new method of diverting matter, a discovery with devastating consequences that will resonate through time.

