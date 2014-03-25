Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Chris Buzelli
Ponies
Fantasy || If you want to be friends with The Other Girls, you're going to have to give something up; this is the way it's always been, as long as there have been Ponies.
The Fermi Paradox Is Our Business Model
Humor, Science Fiction || Jon and Toku travel the universe suspended in Interdream, only waking up to check up on certain business ventures. Simple. Until one of the business ventures, something called "Earth," objects.
The Next Invasion
Science Fiction || The next invasion won't be little green men landing their spaceship in the National Mall. It will start somewhere quiet, like a dark road at night...
The Star and the Rockets
Science Fiction || True story: in 1954, Joe Baumann hit 72 home runs for the Roswell Rockets, the most exciting thing to happen to Roswell since the alien landing. Not to imply a causal relationship. Well, maybe a little one.