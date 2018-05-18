Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
ChiZine
Announcing Brett Savory’s A Perfect Machine from Angry Robot Books
Aurora Australis
Aurora Australis: Awards, Novels, and Podcasts
The Yellow Wood Wields an Intimate and Disturbing Wizardry
Cold Hillside (Excerpt)
Fantasy || In the remote city of Lushan, they know that the Fey are not fireside tales, but a dangerous reality. Generations ago, the last remnants of a dying empire bargained with the Faerie Queen for a place of safety in the mountains and each year the ruler of Lushan must travel to the high plateau to pay the city's tribute.
Knife Fight and Other Struggles (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies || In Knife Fight and Other Struggles, David Nickle follows his award-winning debut collection with a new set of dark tales that span space, time, and genre. A young man at loose ends finds he cannot look away from his new lover's alien gaze. A young woman out of time seeks her old lover in the cold spaces between the stars. The fleeing worshippers of an ancient and jealous deity seek solace in an unsuspecting New World congregation. In a suburban nursery, a demon with a grudge and a lonely exorcist face off for what could be the last time. And when a big city mayor who delineates his mandate by the slash of a blade faces an unexpected challenger, it turns into a struggle that threatens to consume everything.
We Will All Go Down Together (Excerpt)
Horror || Every family has its monsters...and some are nothing but. In the woods outside Overdeere, Ontario, there are trees that speak, a village that doesn't appear on any map, and a hill that opens wide, entrapping unwary travellers. It's a place most people usually know better than to go, at least locally—until tonight, when five bloodlines mired in ancient strife will finally converge once more. Devize, Glouwer, Rusk, Druir, Roke—these are the clans who make up the notorious Five-Family Coven.
Gifts for the One Who Comes After (Excerpt)
Collection and Anthologies, Fantasy || Ghost thumbs. Microscopic dogs. One very sad can of tomato soup. Helen Marshall's second collection offers a series of twisted surrealities that explore the legacies we pass on to our children. A son seeks to reconnect with his father through a telescope that sees into the past. A young girl discovers what lies on the other side of her mother's bellybutton. Death's wife prepares for a very special funeral.