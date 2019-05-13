Tor.com

Child of a Hidden Sea

A Daughter of No Nation

Wed Nov 4, 2015 12:30pm
|| Book 2 in the Stormwrack series. Sophie Hansa has been called back to Stormwrack in order to spend time with her father, a Duelist-Adjudicator, who is an unrivaled combatant and fearsome negotiator. But is he driven by his commitment to seeing justice prevail, or is he a sociopath?

Child of a Hidden Sea (Excerpt)

Thu May 22, 2014 1:00pm
|| One minute, twenty-four-year-old Sophie Hansa is in a San Francisco alley trying to save the life of the aunt she has never known. The next, she finds herself flung into the warm and salty waters of an unfamiliar world. Glowing moths fall to the waves around her, and the sleek bodies of unseen fish glide against her submerged ankles. The world is Stormwrack, a series of island nations with a variety of cultures and economies—and a language different from any Sophie has heard.

