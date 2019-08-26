Tor.com

Mississippi Roll

Wed Nov 1, 2017 2:00pm
|| A Wild Cards novel. Now on its final voyage, the historical steamboat Natchez is known for her super-powered guest entertainers. But after the suspicious death of a crewmember, retired NY police detective Leo Storgman decides to make this incident his personal case.

Indigo Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:30pm
Indigo, a collaborative novel from ten critically acclaimed authors, is available June 20th from St. Martins' Press—and to celebrate, we want to send you a prize pack including one book by each of its co-authors! One lucky reader will receive a galley copy of Indigo and ten other boks!

Brimstone

Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:00pm
, || Alice Dartle is a talented clairvoyant living among others who share her gifts in the community of Cassadaga, Florida. She dreams of fire, knowing her nightmares are connected to the shell-shocked war veteran, Tomás Cordero.

