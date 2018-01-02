Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Chelsea Quinn Yarbro
Sustenance Sweepstakes!
Sustenance (Excerpt)
Dark Fantasy, Horror || in Chelsea Quinn Yarbro's Sustenance, the vampire Count Saint-Germain protects Americans fleeing persecution—and becomes trapped in a web of betrayal, deceit, and murder in post-WWII Europe.
2014 World Fantasy Lifetime Achievement Awards Announced
Night Pilgrims (Excerpt)
Dark Fantasy, Horror || In Night Pilgrims, Saint-Germain is living in a monastery in Egypt when he is hired to guide a group of pilgrims to underground churches. The vampire finds a companion in a lovely widow who later fears that her dalliance with the Count will prevent her from reaching Heaven.