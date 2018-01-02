Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Chelsea Quinn Yarbro

Night Pilgrims (Excerpt)

Thu Jun 27, 2013 3:00pm
Favorite This
, || In Night Pilgrims, Saint-Germain is living in a monastery in Egypt when he is hired to guide a group of pilgrims to underground churches. The vampire finds a companion in a lovely widow who later fears that her dalliance with the Count will prevent her from reaching Heaven.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.