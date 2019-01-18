Tor.com

Indigo Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:30pm
Indigo, a collaborative novel from ten critically acclaimed authors, is available June 20th from St. Martins' Press—and to celebrate, we want to send you a prize pack including one book by each of its co-authors! One lucky reader will receive a galley copy of Indigo and ten other boks!

A Word from Charlaine Harris, Plus Midnight Crossroad Chapters 1 and 2 (Excerpt)

Tue May 6, 2014 12:00pm
Midnight, Texas is a town with many boarded-up windows and few full-time inhabitants, located at the crossing of Witch Light Road and Davy Road. It's a pretty standard dried-up western town. There's a pawnshop (someone lives in the basement and is seen only at night). There's a diner (people who are just passing through tend not to linger). And there's new resident Manfred Bernardo, who thinks he's found the perfect place to work in private (and who has secrets of his own). Stop at the one traffic light in town, and everything looks normal. Stay awhile, and learn the truth...

Midnight Crossroad (Excerpt)

Thu Mar 20, 2014 4:00pm
Welcome to Midnight, Texas, a town with many boarded-up windows and few full-time inhabitants, located at the crossing of Witch Light Road and Davy Road. It's a pretty standard dried-up western town. Stop at the one traffic light in town, and everything looks normal. Stay awhile, and learn the truth...

