Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Channel Blue (Excerpt)
Humor, Science Fiction || Earth used to be Galaxy Entertainment's most lucrative show. The inhabitants of the Western Galaxy—the savviest, richest demographic in the Milky Way—just couldn't get enough of the day-to-day details of the average Earthling's life. But now Channel Blue's ratings are flagging and its producers are planning a spectacular finale. In just three weeks, their TV show will go out with a bang. The trouble is, so will Earth. Only one man can save our planet, and he's hardly a likely hero.