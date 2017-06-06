Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Chalk
Chalk–Paul Cornell’s Most Important Work–Now Has its Own Soundtrack
Chalk Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Paul Cornell’s Chalk, available March 21st from Tor.com Publishing!
Chalk
Dark Fantasy || Andrew Waggoner has always hung around with his fellow losers at school, desperately hoping each day that the school bullies—led by Drake—will pass him by in search of other prey. But one day they force him into the woods, and the bullying escalates into something more; something unforgivable; something unthinkable.