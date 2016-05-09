Tor.com

Central Station

Central Station Sweepstakes!

Mon Apr 25, 2016 1:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Lavie Tidhar’s Central Station, available May 10th from Tachyon! A worldwide diaspora has left a quarter of a million people at the foot of a space station. Cultures collide in real life and virtual reality. The city is literally a weed, its growth left unchecked. Life is cheap, and data is cheaper.

Tue Apr 5, 2016 2:00pm
