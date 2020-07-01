Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Casey McQuiston
Latest Posts
- Leah Schnelbach and Emmet Asher-Perrin Jack the Ripper Is Probably the SFF Killer You’re Looking For 58 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Feast Your Eyes Upon the Official Kings of the Wyld TV/Film Pitch Artwork 2 hours ago
- Alan Brown Space Opera Done Right: Primary Inversion by Catherine Asaro 2 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Fantasy Magazine Is Returning November 2020 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Sam Neill says the Original Jurassic Park Trio Will Have Large Roles in Jurassic World: Dominion 3 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll Five Doomed Armies in Science Fiction 3 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Andy Serkis Will Record a New Audiobook Edition of The Hobbit 3 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Stephen Graham Jones’s “The Spindly Man”
- Le Guin’s City of Illusions: Language and Trust on Space Opera’s Margin
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: The Most Powerful Thing a Story Can Do Is Show How People Change
- Five Books That Feel Like a Feverdream
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Chute”
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 3: “Extenuating Circumstances”
- “Just an outbreak of chaos” — Faust: Love of the Damned
Recent Comments
- Robert White on Five SFF Books to Help You Celebrate Canada Day! 2 seconds ago
- James Davis Nicoll on Five SFF Books to Help You Celebrate Canada Day! 13 seconds ago
- @drcox on Jack the Ripper Is Probably the SFF Killer You’re Looking For 8 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Space Opera Done Right: Primary Inversion by Catherine Asaro 9 mins ago
- DragonLukim on Growing up With Percy Jackson 9 mins ago
- Mel-EpicReading on Five SFF Books to Help You Celebrate Canada Day! 9 mins ago
- dawfydd on Jack the Ripper Is Probably the SFF Killer You’re Looking For 10 mins ago
- danielmclark on Fantasy Magazine Is Returning November 2020 12 mins ago
- Sharon A Leahy on A Few of Our Favorite Angels in Fantasy Fiction 14 mins ago
- ajay on Jack the Ripper Is Probably the SFF Killer You’re Looking For 20 mins ago