Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Carrie Fisher
The Last Jedi Behind-the-Scenes Video Will Get You Choked Up
Star Wars: A New Hope is Sheer, Unbridled Joy
Carrie Fisher Would Cover You in Glitter If She Thought You Were Having a Bad Day
Feast Your Eyes on the Teaser Poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi!
Star Wars Celebration Remembers Carrie Fisher with Poignant Video Tribute
Here Comes the General!
If Any Writer Deserves an Action Figure, It’s Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher, 1956-2016
The Princess Diarist Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Carrie Fisher’s The Princess Diarist, available now from Blue Rider Press! When Carrie Fisher recently discovered the journals she kept during the filming of the first Star Wars movie, she was astonished to see what they had preserved—plaintive love poems, unbridled musings with youthful naiveté, and a vulnerability that she barely recognized. Today, her fame as an author, actress, and pop-culture icon is indisputable, but in 1977, Carrie Fisher was just a teenager with an all-consuming crush on her costar, Harrison Ford.