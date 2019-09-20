Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Captain Mar-Vell
Latest Posts
- Tor.com All the New Science Fiction Books Coming out in October! 4 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Gideon the Ninth Sweepstakes! 5 hours ago
- Alex Brown Unleash the Horror of The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht 5 hours ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 6 hours ago
- Lauren Shippen Read the First Three Chapters of Lauren Shippen’s The Infinite Noise 7 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Guillermo del Toro Is Publishing His First Short Story Collection 8 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo More of Us Beyond This Room: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz 8 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
Recent Comments
- swampyankee on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 8 mins ago
- Steven McMullan on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 16 mins ago
- JimIII on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 17 mins ago
- JimIII on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 18 mins ago
- Robert Carnegie on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago
- melendwyr on The Star Trek Community Pays Tribute to Aron Eisenberg 1 hour ago
- Gener on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 1 hour ago
- mstevenbrown on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago
- Austin on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 2 hours ago
- melendwyr on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago