Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Captain Janeway
Janeway Doesn’t Deserve This Shit
Sara Eileen Hames
Mon Aug 27, 2012 3:00pm12 Favorites [+]
5 Things You Might Not Know About The Wrath of Khan
Stubby the Rocket
Mon Jun 4, 2012 10:30amFavorite This
It’s Time to Get Drunk and Get Freaky with Captain Janeway
Stubby the Rocket
Wed Jul 13, 2011 3:26pmFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Tor.com All the New Science Fiction Books Coming out in October! 3 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Gideon the Ninth Sweepstakes! 4 hours ago
- Alex Brown Unleash the Horror of The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht 4 hours ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 5 hours ago
- Lauren Shippen Read the First Three Chapters of Lauren Shippen’s The Infinite Noise 6 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Guillermo del Toro Is Publishing His First Short Story Collection 7 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo More of Us Beyond This Room: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz 7 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
- Turning the Cyclopean Up to 11: Fiona Maeve Geist’s “Red Stars / White Snow / Black Metal”
Recent Comments
- Robert Carnegie on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 28 mins ago
- melendwyr on The Star Trek Community Pays Tribute to Aron Eisenberg 30 mins ago
- Gener on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 37 mins ago
- mstevenbrown on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 45 mins ago
- Austin on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 1 hour ago
- melendwyr on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago
- ubxs113 on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 1 hour ago
- melendwyr on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 1 hour ago
- princessroxana on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago
- princessroxana on The Last of the Classic Disney Greats: Sleeping Beauty 2 hours ago