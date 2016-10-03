Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Captain Jack Sparrow
Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is Real! It’s Coming!
Planet of Sound: The Pogues, “Turkish Song of the Damned”
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Price of Freedom (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Historical || Jack Sparrow is the 25 year old First Mate aboard the East India Trading Company merchant vessel Fair Wind when a vessel from his past, the pirate frigate, Venganza, captained by the infamous "Lady Pirate" makes Jack's ship her quarry. Jack and Doña Pirata had a relationship back in his days in Shipwreck Cove, so he hopes that he can talk her out of taking the entire cargo, while keeping his connection to her and his pirate antecedents a mystery from his Captain and crewmates. But his Captain, hard-drinking old Nathaniel Bainbridge, may prove to be a problem…