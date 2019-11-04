Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
calico
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Watch the First Colorful Trailer for H.P. Lovecraft’s Color Out of Space 8 hours ago
- Alex Brown Never Stop Fighting: Natasha Ngan’s Girls of Paper and Fire Series 9 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Escape to Neverland in the Trailer for Wendy 9 hours ago
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys Party Like It’s 1899: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death” 10 hours ago
- Martin Cahill Trolls and Troubles: Unnatural Magic by C. M. Waggoner 10 hours ago
- Maya Gittelman A Clash of Love and Magic: Song of the Crimson Flower by Julie C. Dao 11 hours ago
- Alex Brown Must-Read Speculative Short Fiction: October 2019 12 hours ago
New in Series
- Party Like It’s 1899: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death”
- Review: Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 68 and 69
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 9)
- Five Books About Artists and the Magic of Creativity
- “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 3: Revelations and Ritual
Recent Comments
- Callie on Ten WTF-Did-I-Just-Watch? TV Episodes 16 mins ago
- Wetlandernw on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Three 23 mins ago
- Arielle on 11 Moments From Tamora Pierce’s Tortall Series That Would Make Great TV 26 mins ago
- Ellynne on Party Like It’s 1899: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death” 34 mins ago
- Sunspear on “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther 39 mins ago
- Aonghus Fallon on Science Fiction vs. Fantasy: The Choice Is Clear 43 mins ago
- Leland Eaves on Ten WTF-Did-I-Just-Watch? TV Episodes 1 hour ago
- Thierafhal on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch: “Homefront” 1 hour ago
- AndyLove on Ten WTF-Did-I-Just-Watch? TV Episodes 1 hour ago
- jake donley on Ten WTF-Did-I-Just-Watch? TV Episodes 1 hour ago