Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Caighlan Smith
Announcing the Table of Contents for Some of the Best from Tor.com 2016
The Weather
Dark Fantasy || In the middle of a barren wasteland, a small town goes through the motions as if nothing's changed. Lolly has school, a part time job, a senile grandmother that needs looking after. But everything has changed, and Lolly's always one storm away from facing that.