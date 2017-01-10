Tor.com

Caighlan Smith

The Weather

Wed Mar 23, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
|| In the middle of a barren wasteland, a small town goes through the motions as if nothing's changed. Lolly has school, a part time job, a senile grandmother that needs looking after. But everything has changed, and Lolly's always one storm away from facing that.

