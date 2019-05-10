Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

C. L. Polk

Witchmark

Wed May 16, 2018 1:00pm
3 Favorites [+]
In an original world reminiscent of Edwardian England in the shadow of a World War, cabals of noble families use their unique magical gifts to control the fates of nations, while one young man seeks only to live a life of his own.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.