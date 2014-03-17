Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Download Free Ebook Editions of Nebula Award Finalist Novellas “Burning Girls” and “Wakulla Springs”
Dark Fantasy, Fantasy || "Burning Girls" by Veronica Schanoes is a fascinating dark fantasy novella about a Jewish girl educated by her grandmother as a healer and witch growing up in an increasingly hostile environment in Poland in the late nineteenth century. In addition to the natural danger of destruction by Cossacks, she must deal with a demon plaguing her family.