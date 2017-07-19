Tor.com

Wed Jun 20, 2012 10:00am
Edited by: Patrick Nielsen Hayden
, || You can't just morph a federal scientist into a giant invertebrate that catches fire. That's not an acceptable protocol. And the feds aren't going to fund you anymore. Not when your boss is a self-flattening radioactive pancake." In "Loco," an original science fiction story by Rudy Rucker and Bruce Sterling, desperate times call for desperate inventions.

