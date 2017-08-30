Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Short Fiction Spotlight: Asimov’s February 2016
Dark Fantasy, Fantasy || "La Signora," by Bruce McAllister, is a dark fantasy about a teenage American living in an ancient Italian fishing village with his parents. He's invited by his friends to go night-fishing on one special night, and although he knows his parents would disapprove, he goes anyway.
Fantasy || Some boys play baseball or computer games, but Brian keeps an army of shells in their dresser drawers. And every night, he fights for the honor of the Queen Conch and wears the marks of battle to breakfast in the morning.