Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Brother’s Ruin

Brother’s Ruin

Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:00pm
1 Favorite [+]
|| Benjamin Gunn isn't a talented mage. His sister Charlotte is, and to prevent her brother from being imprisoned for false reporting she combines her powers with his to make him seem a better prospect.

Emma Newman Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Fri Feb 17, 2017 2:30pm
2 Favorites [+]
If you haven't read Emma Newman yet ... well, we're here to help! Newman has a novella, Brother's Ruin, coming from Tor.com Publishing on March 14th, and in celebration, we want to send you a prize pack of seven of her books!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.