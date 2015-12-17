Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Brisk Money

Brisk Money

Wed Jul 23, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Paul Stevens
6 Favorites [+]
, || Raymond Chandler famously hated science fiction, saying "They pay brisk money for this crap?" However, it has recently come to light that Chandler secretly wrote a series of stories and novels starring a robot detective. He then burnt all the manuscripts and went on writing his noir masterpieces. Unknown to Chandler, his housekeeper had managed to save some of these discarded manuscripts from the grate in his study, preserving the tales for future generations.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.