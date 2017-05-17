Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Brian Hodge
Drug Lords and Were-Beasts: Nightlife
The Weight of the Dead
Dystopian, Science Fiction || "The Weight of the Dead" by Brian Hodge is a dystopian science fiction novelette taking place years after all electronics have been fried by the sun. Two siblings live in an enclave with their father, who’s about to be punished for a crime, sparking fierce but secret rebellion by the daughter.