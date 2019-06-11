Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Brian Herbert
How to Handle the Baron Harkonnen in a Modern Dune Adaptation
Arrival Director Tapped to Helm Dune Remake
Navigators of Dune
Science Fiction, Space Opera || Book 3 in the Great Schools of Dune trilogy. A crucial battle for the future of the human race, in which reason faces off against fanaticism, will set the stage for the events of DUNE, millennia later.
Navigators of Dune Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's Navigators of Dune, available September 13th from Tor Books! Navigators of Dune is the climactic finale of the Great Schools of Dune trilogy, set 10,000 years before Frank Herbert's classic Dune.
Dune Sweepstakes!
Hellhole Inferno Audiobook Sweepstakes!
Hellhole Inferno
Science Fiction, Space Opera || The people of Hellhole and the shadow-Xayans scramble to rally against the threat from the still-living rogue Xayans. Back on Sonjeera, the Monarchy is in an uproar after their surprising defeat and the breakaway of the Deep Zone planets. The dowager Queen decides to go to Hellhole on a diplomatic mission, hoping to keep her power. But after touring Hellhole, Queen Michella is shaken, and begins to realize that she can never have the old Monarchy back.
Hellhole Inferno Sweepstakes!
The Little Green Book of Chairman Rahma Sweepstakes!
Mentats of Dune (Audio Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Space Opera || Gilbertus Albans has founded the Mentat School, a place where humans can learn the efficient techniques of thinking machines. But Gilbertus walks an uneasy line between his own convictions and compromises in order to survive the Butlerian fanatics, led by the madman Manford Torondo and his Swordmaster Anari Idaho.
Mentats of Dune Sweepstakes!
Get Paul of Dune and Sisterhood of Dune for Just $2.99
Mentats of Dune (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Space Opera || Gilbertus Albans has founded the Mentat School, a place where humans can learn the efficient techniques of thinking machines. But Gilbertus walks an uneasy line between his own convictions and compromises in order to survive the Butlerian fanatics, led by the madman Manford Torondo and his Swordmaster Anari Idaho.