The Book of Magic Sweepstakes!

Fri Mar 4, 2016 12:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Brian Copenhaver’s The Book of Magic: From Antiquity to the Enlightenment, available March 8th from Penguin Classics! This is a book filled with incantations, charms, curses, summonings, cures, and descriptions of extraordinary, shadowy, only half-understood happenings from long ago. It features writers as various as Thomas Aquinas, John Milton, John Dee, Ptolemy, and Paracelsus along with anonymous ancient and medieval works that were, in some cases, viewed as simply too dangerous even to open.

