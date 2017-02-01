Tor.com

Song of the Shattered Sands Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Wed Feb 1, 2017 2:30pm
With Blood Upon the Sand, the second book in Bradley P. Beaulieu's Song of Shattered Sands trilogy, is available February 7th from DAW—and we want to send you a copy of it, along with a copy of Twelve Kings in Sharakhai, the first book in the series! You can read an excerpt from With Blood Upon the Sand here.

Of Sand and Malice Made

Wed Aug 3, 2016 3:00pm
|| Prequel novella to the Song of Shattered Sands. Ceda has already made her name in the arena as the fearsome, undefeated White Wolf; none but her closest friends and allies know her true identity. But this all changes when she crosses the path of Rümayesh, an ehrekh, a sadistic creature forged long ago by the god of chaos.

