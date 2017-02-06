Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Brad Beaulieu
With Blood Upon the Sand
Epic Fantasy || Book two in the Song of Shattered Sands epic fantasy trilogy. When Çeda and Emre are drawn into a plot of the blood mage Hamzakiir, they learn a devastating secret that may very well shatter the power of the hated kings.
Twelve Kings in Sharakhai
Fantasy, Sword and Sorcery || Sharakhai, the great city of the desert, center of commerce and culture, has been ruled from time immemorial by twelve kings — cruel, ruthless, powerful, and immortal. There is no hope of freedom for any under their rule. Or so it seems...