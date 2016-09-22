Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Boxers and Saints
Scott McCloud and Gene Luen Yang Talk Comics, Religion, and Racism at San Diego Comic-Con!
National Book Award Finalists Announced. Congrats Gene Luen Yang!
Gene Luen Yang’s Boxers & Saints is a National Book Award Finalist!
A Divided Nation in Gene Luen Yang’s Boxers & Saints
Boxers and Saints (Comic Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Historical || Gene Luen Yang's two-volume graphic novel Boxers and Saints explores the stories of two peasants during the Boxer Rebellion in China who struggle with issues of identity during a time in Chinese history when many were asked to choose between their country and their faith.
Moebius, Kirby, and a Heavy Dose of Manga: The New Graphic Novel at Book Expo America 2013
Boxers and Saints (Comic Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Historical || Gene Luen Yang's two-volume graphic novel Boxers and Saints explores the stories of two peasants during the Boxer Rebellion in China who struggle with issues of identity during a time in Chinese history when many were asked to choose between their country and their faith. While Boxers tells the story of a peasant who joins the Rebellion, Saints follows the spiritual journey of a Chinese woman who converts to Catholicism.