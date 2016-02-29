Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Borderline

Borderline Sweepstakes!

Thu Feb 25, 2016 3:30pm
Favorite This
We want to send you a copy of Mishell Baker’s Borderline, available March 1st from Saga Press! A year ago, Millie lost her legs and her filmmaking career in a failed suicide attempt. Just when she’s sure the credits have rolled on her life story, she gets a second chance with the Arcadia Project: a secret organization that polices the traffic to and from a parallel reality filled with creatures straight out of myth and fairy tales.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.