Bone Street Rumba Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Battle Hill Bolero, the third book in Daniel José Older's Bone Street Rumba series, is available January 3rd from Roc—and we want to send you a set of all three books in the series! In the third in the “richly detailed and diverse” (io9) urban fantasy series, the time has come for the dead to rise up against the shady powers-that-be...
Urban Fantasy || Book 3 in the Bone Street Rumba series. One too many shady deals have gone down in New York City’s streets, and those caught in the crossfire have had enough. It’s time for the Council to be brought down—this time for good.
Urban Fantasy || Carlos Delacruz returns in a new Bone Street Rumba Novel—a knife-edge, noir-shaded urban fantasy of crime after death. This time it’s a string of gruesome paranormal accidents in Brooklyn’s Von King Park that has already taken the lives of several locals—and is bound to take more.
Carlos Delacruz is an inbetweener, partially resurrected from a death he barely recalls suffering, after a life that's missing from his memory. As an agent of the New York Council of the Dead, Carlos thinks he is one of a kind, until he encounters other entities walking the fine line between life and death.