Bob Fingerman

Pariah (Excerpt)

Fri Aug 13, 2010 9:30am
|| A global plague has nearly vanquished mankind; the citizenry of New York City is no exception. Eight million zombies. Shoulder to shoulder. Walking the streets, looking for their next meal of human flesh. The residents of an Upper East Side walkup have joined forces to keep themselves safe, the pageant of walking rot outside their windows a constant reminder of the their foreseeable fate. Trapped in the safety of their building, the tenants find themselves at each others' throats. When they spy a lone teenage girl who walks unharmed among the undead, impervious, their world opens up.

