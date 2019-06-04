Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Bloomsbury
Standalone Fantasy Short on Complexity: The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon
Throne of Glass Series Sweepstakes!
In anticipation of the seventh and final Throne of Glass book coming out next month, we're currently reading the whole series, one book each week. And we'd love to have you read along with us—so we want to send one lucky reader a hardcover set of all six books in the series so far!
Revealing The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon
In the Aftermath of the Unknown: When Light Left Us by Leah Thomas
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Helen S. Wright’s A Matter of Oaths
Is It Any Wonder: Neil Jordan’s Carnivalesque
Passing for Human: Nowhere Near You by Leah Thomas
Science and the City
Non-Fiction || Your guidebook to the hidden world of cities, uncovering some of the remarkable technologies that keep the world's great metropolises moving.
Apocalypse Drought: Thirst by Benjamin Warner
Together Forever: The Heart Goes Last by Margaret Atwood
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
Bone Up on Your Old English Phrases for Our Pop Quiz with Samantha Shannon
Heir of Fire (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Young Adult || Celaena has survived deadly contests and shattering heartbreak—but at an unspeakable cost. Now, she must travel to a new land to confront a truth about her heritage that could change her life—and her future—forever. Meanwhile, brutal and monstrous forces are gathering on the horizon, intent on enslaving her world. Will Celaena find the strength to not only fight her inner demons, but to take on the evil that is about to be unleashed?