Spellbreaker Sweepstakes!

Mon Aug 1, 2016 3:30pm
We want to send you a copy of Blake Charlton’s Spellbreaker, available August 23rd from Tor Books! Leandra Weal has a bad habit of getting herself in dangerous situations.

Spellbreaker

Tue Jul 26, 2016 2:00pm
|| Book 3 in the Spellwright trilogy. As chaos spreads across Ixos, Leandra and her troubled family must race to uncover the shocking truth about a prophesied demonic invasion, human language, and their own identities—if they don't kill each other first.

Spellbound (Excerpt)

Tue Aug 23, 2011 4:00pm
, || In a world where one's magical prowess is determined by one's skill with words and ability to spell, Nicodemus is a wizardly apprentice afflicted by a curse that causes him to misspell magical texts. Now, the demon who cursed him has hatched a conspiracy to force Nicodemus to change language and ultimately use it to destroy all human life. As Nico tries to thwart the demon's plan, he faces challenges from all sides. But his biggest challenge is his own disability, which causes him to create chaos wherever he goes.

