The Sword of Midras
Epic Fantasy || Book one in a new prequel series to Shroud of the Avatar. Aren Bendis is a Captain in the Obsidian Army who has seen enough of what a world without Virtue looks like and is willing to do whatever it takes to establish a lasting peace. But after finding a magical sword that only he can wield, Aren is thrown into a far more unfamiliar battle.