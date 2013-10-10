Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
In the Age of Love and Chocolate (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Young Adult || Now eighteen, life has been more bitter than sweet for Anya Balanchine. She has lost her parents and her grandmother, and has spent the better part of her high school years in trouble with the law. Perhaps hardest of all, her decision to open a nightclub with her old nemesis Charles Delacroix has cost Anya her relationship with Win.