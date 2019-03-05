Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
biography
Listen to the Echoes: The Ultimate Profile of Ray Bradbury
Sam Weller’s The Bradbury Chronicles: A Portrait of the Artist That Every SciFi Fan Should Read
The Demanding, Essential Work of Samuel Delany: The Atheist in the Attic
When Real Life Is Juicier Than Fairy Tale Fiction: Edmund Gordon’s The Invention of Angela Carter
Shirley Jackson’s Haunted Houses and Haunted Psyches
Go Behind the Fiction in These 17 Essay Collections and Biographies
Leonard Audio Excerpt and Sweepstakes
Non-Fiction || Listen to an audio excerpt from LEONARD, a biography of Leonard Nimoy, as read by author William Shatner. More than just a biography of one of the greats of TV and film, it is a deeply emotional story of a friendship between two extraordinary men.
What Are You Reading (When You’re Not Reading Science Fiction/Fantasy)?
Joss Whedon: The Biography (Excerpt)
Non-Fiction || From the cult favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which netted four million viewers per episode, to the summer blockbuster The Avengers, which amassed a box office of $1.5 billion, Joss Whedon has made a name for himself in Hollywood for his penchant for telling meaningful, personal tales about love, death, and redemption even against the most dramatic and larger-than-life backdrops.
Short Fiction Spotlight
Short Fiction Spotlight: The Man Who Was A Monster
Zen Quest: Night Boat by Alan Spence
Stephen Hawking: An Unfettered Mind (Excerpt)
Non-Fiction || This is a remarkable look at how one of the greatest scientific mind alive overcame the odds to become the truly inspirational figure he is today.
The Five Faces of Feynman
Graphic Novel, Non-Fiction || This book presents a colorful picture of the larger-than-life exploits of Nobel-winning quantum physicist, adventurer, musician, and world-class raconteur Richard Feynman, following him from his childhood in Long Island to his work on the Manhattan Project and the Challenger disaster.