Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Bill Parker
Latest Posts
- Natalie Zutter Jumanji: The Next Level Is Fun But Ultimately Forgettable 2 days ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Back to the Drawing Board — Star Trek’s “The Girl Who Made the Stars” and “Ephraim and Dot” 2 days ago
- Stubby the Rocket BBC’s Dracula Comes to Netflix January 4, 2020 2 days ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin The Mandalorian Remembers Why Hanging Out With College Buddies Is a Bad Idea in Chapter 6, “The Prisoner” 2 days ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido “His name is Captain Sparklefingers!” — Shazam! 2 days ago
- Keith Rice 10 SFF Audiobooks for Holiday Traveling 2 days ago
- Molly Templeton “What in the hell did you do?” The Expanse: “New Terra” and “Jetsam” 2 days ago
New in Series
- “His name is Captain Sparklefingers!” — Shazam!
- The Sword of the Lictor, Part 3: Weaponless in the Wilderness
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Eight
- The Self-Renovating Haunted House: Madeline Yale Wynne’s “The Little Room”
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 76 and 77
- Reading The Wheel of Time: Elayne Discovers One Secret and Misses Another in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 14)
- Matrons, Monsters, Children: Femininity in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe
Recent Comments
- Kowalski on Back to the Drawing Board — Star Trek’s “The Girl Who Made the Stars” and “Ephraim and Dot” 1 min ago
- JanaJansen on Back to the Drawing Board — Star Trek’s “The Girl Who Made the Stars” and “Ephraim and Dot” 19 mins ago
- KalvinKingsley on The Mandalorian Remembers Why Hanging Out With College Buddies Is a Bad Idea in Chapter 6, “The Prisoner” 1 hour ago
- Gepeto on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Eight 1 hour ago
- Gepeto on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Seven 1 hour ago
- Ggrant on SFF Needs More Incompetent Autocrats 1 hour ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Back to the Drawing Board — Star Trek’s “The Girl Who Made the Stars” and “Ephraim and Dot” 2 hours ago
- JanaJansen on Back to the Drawing Board — Star Trek’s “The Girl Who Made the Stars” and “Ephraim and Dot” 2 hours ago
- princessroxana on The Trial of Galadriel 2 hours ago
- princessroxana on SFF Needs More Incompetent Autocrats 3 hours ago