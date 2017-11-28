Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Beth Cato
Five Books About…
Five Books Set in the Pacific Northwest
What’s Your Favorite SFF Book of 2016 So Far?
Cover Reveal for Beth Cato’s Breath of Earth
Watch Your Favorite SFF Authors Write Stories in Real-Time During the #TwitterFiction Festival
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Books, Redux
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Beth Cato
The Clockwork Dagger Sweepstakes!
That Was Awesome! Writers on Writing
Defining Character: The Opening Scene of The Clockwork Dagger
The Clockwork Dagger (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Steampunk || Orphaned as a child, Octavia Leander was doomed to grow up on the streets until Miss Percival saved her and taught her to become a medician. Gifted with incredible powers, the young healer is about to embark on her first mission, visiting suffering cities in the far reaches of the war-scarred realm. But the airship on which she is traveling is plagued by a series of strange and disturbing occurrences, including murder, and Octavia herself is threatened.