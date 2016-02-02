Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Beth Bernobich
Let’s Go Back in Time (then Forward, then Back Again) With 20 Time Travel Classics!
The Time Roads Sweepstakes!
Best of Tor.com 2013: Why You Should Read These Stories
Writing Prompts: The Paper Airplane
Allegiance (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Romantic || King Leos of Károví, the tyrannical despot whose magic made him near immortal, is finally dead. Ilse Zhalina watched as the magical jewels that gave him such power reunited into a single essence, a manifestly God-like creature who then disappeared into the cosmic void. Ilse is now free to fulfill her promise to Valara Baussay, the rogue Queen of Morennioù, who wants to return to her kingdom and claim her throne.
Thief of War
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || Arbija will do anything to stop the Erythandran Empire from conquering her homeland. She will take on a new name, a new past, even a new face, all so she can infiltrate the palace and steal the Empire's more powerful magical artifacts. With these weapons, surely she can defend her people and keep them safe and free. Can she succeed where her sister failed?
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Beth Bernobich Answers Seven Questions.
Congrats to Tor Authors Included in Locus’s 2012 Recommended Reading List!
Queen’s Hunt (Excerpt)
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || Ilse Zhalina has left to start a new life in a garrisoned fort, leagues from her estranged lover,Raul Kosenmark. The violent quarrel that ended Ilse and Raul's relationship was quite public. And also, quite fake. They hope tomislead Kosenmark's enemies so that he can continue to influence the politics of thekingdom in an attempt to stave off an ill-advised war, while keeping Ilse safe from royal assassins who would kill anyone Raul is close to.Ilse longs for Raul, but is set on her own quest to find one of the three fabled jewels of Lir. One of the jewels is held by King Dzavek, sworn enemy of Veraene, who has used the jewel's power to live for centuries. Ilse seeks one of the other stones to counterbalance Dzavek's efforts to destroy her country. In her search, she encounters a shipwrecked prisoner from another land, a woman who has a secret of her own...and the second jewel in her keeping. The two women become allies in their quest for the third jewel, because finding and controlling these stones could mean salvation for both of their nations. And their failure the ruin of their peoples.
Queen’s Hunt Sweepstakes!
Tor/Forge Monthly Twitter Chat Series! Part the Second
Passion Play (Excerpt)
Fantasy || Ilse Zhalina is the daughter of one of Melnek's more prominent merchants. She has lived most of her life surrounded by the trappings of wealth and privilege. Many would consider hers a happy lot. But there are dark secrets, especially in the best of families. Ilse has learned that for a young woman of her beauty and social station, to be passive and silent is the best way to survive. When Ilse finally meets the older man she is to marry, she realizes he is far crueler and more deadly than her father could ever be. Ilse chooses to run. This choice will change her life forever. And it will lead her to Raul Kosenmark, master of one of the land's most notorious pleasure houses…and who is, as Ilse discovers, a puppetmaster of a different sort altogether. Ilse discovers a world where every pleasure has a price and there are levels of magic and intrigue she once thought unimaginable. She also finds the other half of her heart.
Ei rûf ane gôtter: Beth Bernobich’s Passion Play
River of Souls
Epic Fantasy, Fantasy || Driven by his dreams, Asa will stop at nothing to find Tanja Duhr again: he will leave home, disappoint his parents, cross the wastelands, and, somewhere, find the courage to tell her who he is, and how she loved him, once.