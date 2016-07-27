Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Bera the One-Headed Troll

Bera the One-Headed Troll

Wed Jul 27, 2016 2:00pm
Favorite This
, || A human baby has arrived in the realm of the trolls, and nobody knows where it came from, but Bera seems to be the only person who doesn't want it dead. There's nothing to it but to return the adorable little thing to its parents. Like it or not, Bera's gone and found herself a quest...

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.