Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Short Fiction Spotlight
Short Fiction Spotlight: Beneath Ceaseless Skies #144
Lee Mandelo
Tue Apr 15, 2014 12:00pmFavorite This
2010 for Me Was Full of Swords and Sorcery
John Klima
Tue Dec 21, 2010 11:28amFavorite This
Best of Beneath Ceaseless Skies
John Klima
Mon May 17, 2010 12:49pmFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 23 mins ago
- Lauren Shippen Read the First Three Chapters of Lauren Shippen’s The Infinite Noise 1 hour ago
- Stubby the Rocket Guillermo del Toro Is Publishing His First Short Story Collection 2 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo More of Us Beyond This Room: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz 2 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jonah Hill and Jeffrey Wright in Talks for Matt Reeves’ The Batman 3 hours ago
- Tor.com Check Out the Cover for Artificial Intelligence Adventure Anthropocene Rag by Alex Irvine 4 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
- Turning the Cyclopean Up to 11: Fiona Maeve Geist’s “Red Stars / White Snow / Black Metal”
Recent Comments
- escaaape on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 min ago
- princessroxana on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 13 mins ago
- MByerly on When Species Collide: Andre Norton’s Star Born 22 mins ago
- MByerly on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 31 mins ago
- Irina on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 52 mins ago
- John Oestreicher on Revealing the Cover for Alina Boyden’s Stealing Thunder — Plus Read Chapter One! 1 hour ago
- AndyLove on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago
- sef on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago
- AndyLove on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago