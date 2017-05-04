We want to send you a copy of Ben Peek’s Leviathan's Blood, available May 31st from Thomas Dunne Books! At the end of The Godless, Mireea lay in ruins, the dead of the city had risen as ghosts, and the keepers Fo and Bau had been slain by Zaifyr. The Mireeans have now fled to the city of Yeflam with the immortal Zaifyr in chains to barter for their safety.