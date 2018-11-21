Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Beauty and the Beast
5 Overworked Fantasy Characters Who Could Use a Vacation
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: Queer Retellings with Women
The Dangers of Propaganda, Flattery, and Violence Towards Cats: “Prince Desir and Princess Mignone”
Five Overworked Fantasy Characters Who Could Use a Vacation
Five Books About…
Five Gorgeous Classic Retellings
Strange Magic: George Lucas’ Quietly Revolutionary Take On Love
Escaping Through Mundane Means: Anne Isabella Thackeray Ritchie’s Fairy Tale Retellings
I’m Tired of Hollywood’s “Wait and See” Attitude Towards On-Screen Queerness
Why Feminism is Still An Awkward Fit for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Disney’s Live-Action Beauty and the Beast Makes Their Most Odious Villain More Terrifying Than Ever
Beauty and the Beast Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Maria Tatar’s Beauty and the Beast: Classic Tales About Animal Brides and Grooms from Around the World, available March 7th from Penguin Classics!