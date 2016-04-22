Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Baseball
The House of Daniel
Alternate History, Fantasy || A picaresque tale of minor league baseball set in an alternate Great Depression-era America full of wild magic.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch: “Take Me Out to the Holosuite”
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch: “Family Business”
Ring Ghost-girls Infiltrate Diamond
The Star and the Rockets
Science Fiction || True story: in 1954, Joe Baumann hit 72 home runs for the Roswell Rockets, the most exciting thing to happen to Roswell since the alien landing. Not to imply a causal relationship. Well, maybe a little one.
The House That George Built
Alternate History, Science Fiction || One February morning, H.L. Mencken walked into a Baltimore restaurant to have a bite and talk baseball with the owner, a has-been player named George...