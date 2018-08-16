Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Barsk: The Elephants’ Graveyard
6 Books to Read After The Only Harmless Great Thing
A Barsk Reader Made This Amazing Character Sculpture!
Barsk: The Elephants’ Graveyard Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley of Lawrence M. Schoen’s Barsk: The Elephants' Graveyard, available December 29th from Tor Books! An historian who speaks with the dead is ensnared by the past. A child who feels no pain and who should not exist sees the future. Between them are truths that will shake worlds.